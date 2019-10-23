Dundonians will soon get chance to meet original R2-D2 as iconic character arrives in V&A

An iconic Star Wars character has arrived in Dundee ahead of going on display at a city museum.

The R2-D2 model will be on show at the V&A as part of the Hello, Robot Design Between Human and Machine exhibit which starts on November 2.

The prop was used in the original Star Wars released in 1977.

Designed to repair starships in a galaxy far, far away, the R2 unit is about 3ft high and communicates through a series of beeping noises, only decipherable by Luke Skywalker and fellow droid C-3PO.

Late actor Kenny Baker played the role in the film, operating the robot’s movements from inside R2-D2. In some scenes the droid was operated via remote control.

V&A Dundee curator Kirsty Hassard said: “Robots are part of our everyday and not a moment goes by without new developments in robotic technology.

“How and where we encounter robots, the sort of relationships we form with them, and how we interact with them – or they with us – is no longer the exclusive domain of engineers and IT experts. Designers are now often at the centre of these decisions.

“This is an exciting time, and the right moment to be asking big questions about the role robots should and will play in all our lives.”

The V&A’s V&A Dundee programme director Sophie McKinlay added: “The evolution of robotics is one of the most intriguing and important design stories of our time and we are only just at the beginning.

“Hello, Robot examines our past, current and future relationships with robots and initiates vital conversations about where we are going next.

“We are delighted to be working with Vitra Design Museum and our other partners to bring this extraordinary and important exhibition to the UK for the very first time.”

Other items coming to the exhibition include a 1927 poster for Fritz Lang’s classic film Metropolis and androids used in the music video for Bjork’s song All is Full of Love.

Hello, Robot Design Between Human and Machine will run at the V&A from November 2 2019 to February 9 2020.