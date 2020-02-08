Dundonians warned to look out as Storm Ciara approaches

Dundonians can expect to be faced with a wet and windy weekend as Storm Ciara looks to make her presence felt across the city.

With a yellow weather warning in place for much of Tayside and wind up to 70mph expected, it could be a difficult few days for those out and about across the City of Discovery.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Saturday is looking like it will be better than Sunday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It should be relatively calm most of the day and temperatures will be around seven to nine degrees.

“But there will be a weather warning in place for wind from midnight on Saturday through to midnight on Sunday.”

Ciara will bring fierce wind and heavy rain as the weekend progresses into Sunday.

The Met Office spokesman added: “The wind will be between 50-60mph and could reach as high as 70mph at the coast.

“Sunday will be much wetter than Saturday, with heavy rain accompanying the strong winds.

“It will be above average temperatures however, but you won’t really notice it because of the high winds.”

And there will be no let up as we head back to work on Monday morning, with temperatures set to plunge after Storm Ciara departs.

The spokesman said: “It can be expected to get much colder overnight into Monday due to the arctic Canada air.

“There will be sunshine and showers throughout Monday and Tuesday but there is a risk of snow on the higher ground.”

As for keeping safe in the stormy weather, the Met Office are advising to check the weather forecast regularly over the weekend for any updates that may be issued.

“It may be best to make your plans for Saturday rather than the Sunday because that will be the better of the two days,” the Met Office spokesman added.