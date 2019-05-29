Dundonians waiting longer for social care assessments

Dundonians are waiting longer for social care assessments, according to a new report from Age Scotland.

The charity’s Waiting for Care paper claims locals who contacted Dundee City Council for an assessment in 2018 waited, on average, about four weeks to be seen, up from three weeks in 2017.

Ministers say care authorities should aim to have older people who request care given services within a six-week window – and longer waits for assessments can put this in jeopardy.

Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan said: “While free personal and nursing care for the elderly has been a flagship, and revolutionary, policy in Scotland since its introduction in 2002, we need to face up to the challenges of a rapidly ageing population.”

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We continue to provide the majority of assessments within the six-week timescale.”