Dundonians urged to stick to social distancing guidelines as they enjoy the weekend warm weather

Dundee councillors and community groups have urged people planning to visit city beauty spots over the weekend to follow government guidance and stick to social distancing.

With temperatures in the high teens forecast and the first easing of the lockdown restrictions already in place, it is anticipated that people could flock to local beaches and parks to make the most of the new-found freedom.

But Dundonians are being reminded that they should behave responsibly and follow the social distancing measures still in place so that the lockdown restrictions do not have to be prolonged further.

Irene Shearer, who is the chairwoman of the Friends of Baxter Park community group, welcomed the idea of family and friends meeting up at the beauty spot but encouraged people to stick to the two metre rule to ensure safety.

She said: “What I would say is that people need to remember just how big the park is, there’s plenty of space to spread out.

“It will be easy for family groups to meet and be two metres apart and if there are people in a spot that you would usually sit at, there’s plenty of other spots to choose from.

“Also, it does not have to be Baxter Park, there is Swannie Ponds across the road and there is big green space there as well.”

Irene also encouraged anyone who may visit the park in the coming days to ensure that they tidy up any rubbish the may have so that area is not left in a mess after the weekend is over.

She added: “There may be less greenkeeping staff working at the council right now due to health reasons or furlough, so I would encourage people to take their rubbish home with them.

“You don’t want the bins overflowing and attracting the seagulls back – it’ll be like that Alfred Hitchcock film.”

Seaside spots are also expected to attract a number of visitors and councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, was also keen for people to follow government guidance.

He said: “I know that Broughty Ferry is a nice place to visit but it is important to be mindful that the restrictions are not over – it’s not simply a bank holiday.

“I know people throughout Scotland and the rest of the U.K have been following the guidelines really well so it would be a shame to risk another strict lockdown.”

Councillor Duncan was full of praise for the public who had stuck to the social distancing measures over the past two months and was hopeful that this would continue as the restrictions are slowly eased.

He added: “I have been told by the police that there will be extra officers quite visible and they will be reminding people of the rules if they see them breaking them.”

Golfers will also be back in the swing of things over weekend and with the courses expected to be busy for the foreseeable further, the public are being reminded to give the players priority if they are out walking on the course.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee added: “The general public are respectfully reminded to abide by the outdoor access code when crossing over the course and to keep to the pathways.

“As the outdoor access code states, the public must stay away from the greens, bunkers and avoid doing anything which could damage the playing surface. Walkers and dog owners must also not interfere with golf play.

“This includes allowing players to play their shot before crossing a fairway, and being still when close to someone who is about to play.

“In addition to safety and damage concerns, dog owners are reminded to keep dogs on a short lead and that any fouling should be picked up and disposed of.”