Cancer Research UK is urging people in Dundee to find eight people they want to spend the night with — but all for a good cause.

The charity is encouraging friends, family and work colleagues to get together and enter Relay For Life, a celebration of life which unites communities to help beat more than 200 types of cancer.

Teams of between eight to 15 people, of all ages, levels of fitness and from all walks of life are needed to take part at The Ronnie McIntosh Athletics Stadium, Caird Park, over the weekend of August 26 and 27.

Participants are asked to raise as much money as possible in the months leading up to the relay through a wide range of fundraising activities.

Kathryn Torode, volunteer chairwoman of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Dundee, said: “Relay For Life is a great way to spend time with your friends, family and colleagues while raising money for a truly worthwhile cause.

“More than one in three people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. Taking part in Relay For Life is about being part of a community that’s united in the belief that it can make a difference and help beat cancer.

“We have made so much progress in the fight against this devastating disease, but it’s not just technology or knowledge that we need to win the battle to beat cancer — it’s funding.”

During the relay, team members take it in turns to walk round a track. As Relay For Life is non-stop through the night, those team members not on the track can take turns to rest, eat, or sleep.

This is the eleventh time Relay For Life has taken place in the City of Discovery.