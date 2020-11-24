Dundonians unsure of easing coronavirus restrictions for Christmas

As Christmas approaches, governments are considering easing coronavirus restrictions – despite fears of the virus spreading.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday confirmed it is “likely” families will be able to form extended household bubbles for Christmas.

But she expected that a “slight and careful” loosening of restrictions would only last a few days, and would not extend to Hogmanay.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also promised to lay out a “winter Covid-19 plan” which will give guidance on how to interact with loved ones.

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum would like to see a UK-wide plan for household bubbling, which would allow small numbers of people from different homes to meet up and enjoy the holidays.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary, said: “Considering the modern-day wider dispersal of families, that seems to make sense.

“Many of us have missed those important family connections this year. Let’s hope a short amnesty can be agreed for two or three days around Christmas, to allow us to be together.”

However, others in Dundee remain cautious.

Paul Cooper, a 61-year-old who lost a family member to the virus, said: “If I get offers to meet up with people for Christmas this year, which I will, I’ve already decided that I won’t be going.

“I lost my uncle to this, it is real. He died in hospital.

“My auntie survived it, but only barely I think.

“I don’t think people realise how serious it is, and that we all have to be adults about it.

“We have no obligation to celebrate Christmas, it’s not something we have to do.”

Neil Edmunds, a 33 -year-old operations manager, agreed that easing restrictions for the festive season wouldn’t be wise.

He added: “I really don’t think that restrictions should be eased, it sort of defeats the whole purpose of having done this in the first place.

© Supplied by Matteo Bell

“The rate of infection isn’t slowing down, I remember working on a site down in Stirling and we had people catching it left and right.

“All it takes is for one person to have it and then everyone’s got it.”

Others, such as student and mum Danielle Smeaton, are a little less opposed to the Christmas plans.

She said: “It really depends, I think that the rules are good, but if people are given an inch they take a mile, don’t they?

“If they say that you’re allowed to have small numbers of family round then folks will start throwing house parties, it’s just how people are.

“I know that if people stick to their bubbles it will be fine, but I don’t know if they will.”

Jim Menzies, a 70-year-old retiree, added: “I don’t think it’s a good idea, because there isn’t going to be any relaxation of the virus over Christmas, but it is inevitable that families will get together.

© Supplied by Matteo Bell

“It’s very difficult, but I feel like I probably will still see my family this Christmas.”

While some are clearly concerned about the easing of restrictions for Christmas, a new Tele poll of over 1,600 people has shown that the majority of Dundonians are prepared to set their own rules during the holidays.

Over 850 respondents claimed that they would break the rules if it meant being with their family, with only 559 saying they planned to stick within the guidelines and 215 saying they were unsure.

Audrey McCabe said: “We will not have our usual house full but we will certainly be having xmas with my daughter and her husband.

“Sometimes you have to live for the moment and pray that you will survive your decision.”

Toni Hoolachan, who also responded to the poll, added: “I’m not staying at home on Xmas. I’m going to my parents like I do every year. If I can mix with people at work then I can see my parents.”