New vegan bake sees queues outside shops in the UK with Dundee stores stocking tasty treat

The new vegan steak bake from Greggs has left many in Dundee unimpressed – with some even calling it “false advertising.”

The pasty, which is filled with Quorn, sliced onions and gravy, was launched at over 1,300 Greggs branches across the UK today.

Queues formed at the bakers in Newcastle last night, with many awaiting the midnight release of the new snack, with over 100 people lining up to get a taste.

© PA

Veggies have praised the snack for providing an alternative for those who don’t want to eat products which come from animals, such as eggs, meat and milk.

The release of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll last January saw the company’s profits soar more than 52% to £36.7 million for the 26 weeks to June 29.

Vegan steak bakes were launched at multiple locations across Dundee, with the branch on the High Street selling out and having to order a second shipment.

However, the people of Dundee don’t seem to have welcomed the vegan treat with open arms.

One Tele reader said: “False advertising, how can anything that only contains veg be called steak, which is meat.”

Another wrote: “Why make vegan and vegetarian food look like meat? The vegan sausage roll really should be called a mushroom roll and this vegan bake should have a name like mushroom bake. One thing that annoys me is that they want to get away from eating meat but won’t get away from the words steak or sausage.”

Many were also concerned about the taste and quality of the soy substitute, with one reader calling the vegan bake “dog food.”

Another reader said: “If it’s anything like the vegan sausage roll I’ll give it a miss.”

However, a few readers were happy to see the veggie alternative on the shelf at Greggs’.

One wrote: “Anything which allows folks to enjoy a meat free diet which is less harmful to our planet is a bonus not forgetting reducing animal slaughter in my opinion is fantastic, the name is irrelevant.”

Greggs’ chief executive, Roger Whiteside, said: “Our vegan sausage roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.”

Our reporter tries out the bake for himself

With all the drama surrounding the release of the new vegan bake, I felt lucky to get my hands on one.

After getting my hands on some cash kindly handed out by my news editor, I set off to the Overgate to purchase the non-beefy bake.

While the new alternative may look totally different to the meaty original, being much puffier and less browned, I was surprised at how similar the two pasties tasted.

© DC Thomson

Both were very rich, with the gravy being quite thick and creamy.

However, the gravy in the vegan bake was much slimier and soggier than the steak bake, and the difference between the Quorn and the meat was definitely noticeable.

The veggie option was also less chewy than the meat alternative, but the pastry was much more flaky.

Overall, both tasted good and I would highly recommend trying out the vegan option at some point, even if just out of curiosity.