Dundonians set for big virtual festival this weekend in fundraising effort for local nurse

Hundreds of people across the city have decked out their gardens in preparation for a virtual festival to raise funds for a nurse’s cancer treatment.

The event, named “LockT in the Backies”, is expected to draw a bumper crowd tomorrow with local musicians joining the fundraising efforts for Jillian Steedman, who is battling a rare form of the disease.

So far friends, family, former patients and complete strangers have donated more than £80,000 for Jillian’s private medical care.

Although the initial aim was to travel to Germany for treatment, the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold.

However, due to the success of the crowdfunder, the family now hope to afford treatment closer to home.

Money raised by this weekend’s festival will go into the fund for treatment in the UK.

Jillian’s brother-in-law, Alex, said the level of funds would also mean they could pay for after-care not available on the NHS.

He added: “We are anticipating hundreds across the city to be watching the virtual festival. I’ve already seen a number of people have decked out their gardens to create a festival atmosphere.

“There are a number of raffles going on throughout the day and there are some great prizes on offer which have been donated.”

Scores of local musicians offered to play the event, which will be streamed from the Fundraising for Jill Facebook page.

Alex added: “The response from artists looking to perform was actually unbelievable. We’ve also got one surprise performer who will be making a guest appearance on the day.

“We actually had over 50 people getting in touch but unfortunately we couldn’t factor everyone in.”

The organisers hope that once restrictions are lifted the festival, which starts at 2pm, can be replicated at a live venue with people actually able to attend in person.

Alex added: “We are still in the process of making this an official charity. Jill has obviously been used to caring for people as a cancer nurse at Ninewells Hospital and she wants the charity to go on and continue to support others.

“I can’t wait for this weekend to get under way, given the current situation everyone will be enjoying this safely from their own garden.

“Long-term we would like to do something that could be enjoyed with everyone together.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased from the Facebook page.