Dundonians relieved as city to remain at Level 3, despite restrictions tightening in other areas

There was widespread relief among Dundonians after learning the city would not be placed under tighter restrictions.

However, there were still concerns the City of Discovery could follow areas which will now be effectively returned to lockdown, such as Glasgow and Stirling, if the situation worsens locally.

The Scottish Government revealed 11 council areas would be placed under the most severe bracket of Level 4 – with gyms, hospitality venues and non-essential shops all forced to close.

But Dundee was not among them, and will continue to be under Level 3, in news welcomed by locals when the Tele took to the streets.

Erin Brown, a 20-year-old sales technician, said: “Honestly, health-wise it probably should have been moved up a level but I think it’s a lot better for the economy for it to stay the same, it lets people do things around Christmas.

“I’ll actually lose my job if things get moved up I think.”

Lexanne Stewart, 19, added: “I think that for the economy it would be pretty difficult, so I think we’re lucky that we don’t have it as bad as Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“I’m a student so I don’t want it to get as bad because it might make things difficult for us again.”

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

Others have also expressed their relief at the decision, such as 22-year-old Patrick Knott.

He said: “I don’t think that the level should have been but up at all.

“I know that Dundee can be chaotic, but other places in Scotland are much stricter, everything’s closed and you can’t go out and I wouldn’t want that.

“I’m definitely quite relieved, because I want to be able to make it home for Christmas and I think that with any changes to restrictions that might be a lot harder.”

Jamie Galashan, 21, agreed, saying: “I’m also sort of relieved, thinking about trying to do anything at Christmas with raised regulations, it would definitely be a lot harder. I’d prefer to keep things like that.

“Still, seeing this rise in Glasgow and Stirling isn’t great, it makes you think that the numbers are still going up in some areas. It also makes you think that things might get worse before they get better.”

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

Meanwhile, one of the city’s MSPs said it was positive the restrictions were having an impact on halting the spread of the virus.

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: “As the first minister stated despite this week’s slight increase in infection rates, overall Dundee is making good progress and the effort we are making is having an effect.

“These current restrictions are not easy for anyone, but it’s important to know that the effort we are making is making a difference.”