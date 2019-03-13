Reaction in Dundee to Brexit fiasco after May’s deal is rejected again

The UK has been left in even more disarray after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was again rejected in parliament – and we took to the streets to find out what readers made of the latest development.

MPs voted 391 to 242 against the deal in another humiliating night for the prime minister.

It’s now back to the drawing board as MPs bid to work out the next solution to what has been a shambolic two and a half years since the vote on leaving the European Union.

This morning the Tele spoke to people in Dundee as they made their way to work and asked what they expected from the next stage in the process.

Angela Gillespie, 54, was a leave voter and admits she has been left completely dumbstruck by the way negotiations have been carried out by the UK Government so far.

Angela, from Whitfield, said: “It’s so confusing at this point. I voted to leave, but the more information we’re being fed from different sources I now have no idea.”

Graham Galvin, 39, from Monifieth, was a remain voter and admits he has also been left confused by the current state of affairs at Westminster.

He added: “Brexit is horrendous. I think both sides need to take some time to consider what a no-deal Brexit would really mean for the UK and the EU.

“We definitely need to re-assess what we’re doing.”

The developments leave Brexit on a knife edge, with MPs set to vote on whether the option to leave the EU without a deal should be on the table or not. The vote will take place tonight in line with a promise from Mrs May last month, with MPs deciding whether the UK can leave the EU without a deal on the agreed date of March 29.

If, as expected, a no deal scenario is rejected, MPs will again vote tomorrow on whether to authorise Mrs May to seek an extension to Article 50.