Dundonians react to survey which shows depression and anxiety is on the rise

A new study has suggested that the people of Britain are less happy and more anxious than ever before – but how do Dundonians really feel?

A new report, published by Aviva, has found that levels of anxiety in the UK have risen, while feelings of happiness and satisfaction have fallen.

Over 10 million people in the UK now report high anxiety, and the people of Dundee agree that things are definitely getting worse when it comes to mental health.

Rajeev Yamireddy, a 45-year-old PhD student from Birkhill, said: “I think income inequality and social media are making people less happy on the whole.

“I’ve always been happy, but I can understand why people may be less happy.

“I think it’s happening everywhere, it’s worldwide.”

Claire Archer, 19, also agrees that online communication is having a negative impact on people’s mental health.

She said: “I think people are much less happy than they used to be.

“It’s maybe due to things like social media and drugs.

“For me, a lot of it comes down to getting older. there are more things to worry about – bills, friends, that kind of stuff. I still wouldn’t say I’m unhappy though.”

Tony Hardy, a 54-year-old security guard from Lochee, said: “I think that a lot of people are getting more depressed due to the situation they’re in and how their lives are.

“The cost of living is high and rent is always going up, especially in Dundee. I see lots of people turning to foodbanks and that kind of thing just to get something to eat.

“People are struggling to get by and they’re getting their kids taken from them by social services.

“I find that driving and being a motorist is also getting harder with all the new laws surrounding that type of thing.

“Obviously, employment is a really good way to stay happy.

“When people have a job they can stay focused and keep their mind off of what’s upsetting them. I gives them something to do.

“If people can’t find a job they should try to take up a hobby, just something to keep their mind occupied, and if they’re struggling with drugs or alcohol they need to reach out and get help, professional help.”

Becky Forrester, 45, a GP from the Ferry, said: “I can see a lot of these things happening around me.

“I think there’s the obvious stuff that people struggle with, drug and drink addiction, homelessness, stress at work and with family. Young kids and teenagers also really struggle with stuff like social media too.

“I think expectations are so high for people now. We’re supposed to have this, do this, buy this. We get told how to dress and act.

“I think that the best way to become happy is just feeling satisfied with basic things and the simple stuff. People put a lot of pressure on themselves and it’s not really not good for their mental health.

“I’d say I’m generally quite happy. I try to stay in a good mood.

“I think you really need to work at being happy too. There’s this belief that happiness will just sort of come to you if you sit and wait for it.

“You need to try and be happy everyday. It’s about looking at what you’ve got instead of what you don’t have.”