Dundonians have reacted to the new Covid-19 lockdown measures due to come into force on Boxing Day – and admitted the tough new measures are hard to take.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon altered the country’s festive bubble plan on Saturday, limiting families mixing to Christmas Day only as opposed to the original five day proposal from December 23.

A new three-week lockdown on mainland Scotland will then be enforced on Boxing Day, in an effort to prevent the spread of a new Covid-19 variant which is causing issues in England.

The new restrictions have left many scrambling to change their Christmas plans, while businesses brace for a tough start to the New Year.

‘I understand but I’m still so upset’

Frank Park, a 35-year-old support worker, has had his plans dashed by the new Covid-19 measures – as well as the lockdown from Boxing Day.

He said: “It has had an impact on me. Most of my family live up in Stonehaven so I was planning to go up there.

“I fought really hard to get myself the time off work to go and see them and now I don’t think I will be able to.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I haven’t really seen my family much this year so I am pretty bummed about it. I’ve got a nephew up there, he was born in October, and I haven’t had the chance to meet him yet.

“I understand why we’re doing this, and that the pandemic is really serious, but it doesn’t make me any less upset.”

Others, such as 21-year-old Morgan Williamson and 25-year-old Callum Fairgrieve, agree that the new restrictions will be difficult – but feel they are necessary.

Morgan said: “Luckily it hasn’t impacted me to much because my plans were just for Christmas Day, but I understand why people could be very upset about it.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I’m okay with the lockdown too, I think that if it’s something that has to be done we should just do it.”

Callum added: “It has thrown off my plans a wee bit because I was going to be seeing my gran and grandad but it doesn’t look like I will be now.

“The second lockdown will be tough, especially for people’s mental health, but I think that it’s manageable.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“We’ve been through a much longer one before and it’s not as if this is happening for no reason.”

‘I’m old but I still think it’s ludicrous’

However some, such as 61-year-old Keith Matthews, have hit out at the new Covid-19 lockdown measures and he said: “It’s a load of rubbish, 99.5% of people recover from this virus.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I’m old, but I still think it’s absolutely ludicrous, it’s a total overreaction.

“I was planning to go on a cruise around the Canary Islands for my Christmas, had it booked for ages but it’s been cancelled.

“It’s really smashed my Christmas.”

The new lockdown measures could have a huge impact on local shops, many of whom rely on revenue from Boxing Day sales.

‘It’s not going to be easy’

Morag Rogers, who co-owns Thirteen Records on Union Street, said: “It’s not going to be easy, but if it’s something that we need to do then we will just do it.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“It’s been a difficult year up to this point anyway, so we’ll be able to get through it.

“To be honest, if it’s keeping people safe then it’s worth it.”

Lyndsey Higgins, owner of Indulgence Sweet Boutique which only opened a month ago, said she understood the new Covid-19 lockdown measures and added: “It’s disappointing but I know that it’s necessary.

“I’d rather that we did something and dealt with it now instead of having to wait for months and months.

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

“I try to be optimistic but reasonable about all of this.

“Hopefully the vaccine will make things better but who knows.”