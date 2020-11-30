Dundonians react to calls for second referendum on Scottish independence

The Scottish independence question is never far from anyone’s mind, whether they’re for or against.

And with the first minister calling for a second referendum next year, it has once more become a hotly-debated topic.

Nicola Sturgeon said in a TV interview that a vote should be held after next year’s Scottish Parliment elections, which will be held in May.

The Tele took to the streets of Dundee, a so-called Yes city, to find out whether support for independence remained strong, or whether people believed that it was too soon with the current pandemic.

Graham Campbell, a 60-year-old cook, is opposed to a second ballot.

He said: “A lot of my friends are big independence supporters, they’re SNP, but we have to disagree because I’m not a supporter of the SNP.

“I think that this pandemic has made it blatantly clear that we are better off with Britain.

“All this money, support for furlough, everything that we’ve needed to get through this, where would that have come from? There’s no way that we would be able to handle this on our own.

“It is 100% more important that we start getting this virus under control.

“Going for another referendum would be a waste of government time, it’s clear that we are better off united.”

Government officials, such as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, have also claimed that another referendum shouldn’t be held for “a generation.”

Despite this, the idea of a second referendum is more popular than ever, if recent polls are anything to go by.

Landscaper David Shields, 25, is among those who would vote yes if given the chance again.

The 25-year-old said: “I think the pandemic has shown that we need to be our own country, everything we do has to go through London and it makes things like this harder.

“I think that all of this coronavirus stuff will be done by May, so I don’t think that the two are going to conflict.

“I think that the sooner we have the vote the better.

“It’s hard to say which places have done the best in dealing with Covid-19, because England does have a much higher population density to me, but I think things would have been better for us if they didn’t have to go through Westminster and the UK government.”