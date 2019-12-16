Dundonians discuss general election and prospect of second independence referendum

The SNP’s success in Thursday’s general election has raised expectations of a fresh referendum on Scottish independence – but there are still a few in Dundee who remain unconvinced.

Despite thumping victories for both of Dundee’s SNP candidates Chris Law and Stewart Hosie this week, the Tele managed to find a few voters who were still against breaking away from the UK when we took the streets the morning in after the night before.

Liam Baxter, a 26-year-old waiter and student from Nethergate, believes that the time is not right for Scottish independence despite the overwhelming support for Brexit in England suggesting the two countries are now poles apart.

He said: “I’m not particularly in favour of another referendum. I think that economically and on the world stage a united country is always stronger.

“I also don’t have a lot of faith in the SNP to be honest.”

Angelina May, 28, a sales assistant from Coldside agreed. She said: “We already had a referendum that was supposed to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“If we go on our own we won’t get to use the pound, and honestly I don’t want to be in Europe.”

Dr Ewa Bieniecka, 30, a mathematics lecturer at Dundee Uni from Broughty Ferry Road, also thinks that independence is not the right choice for Scotland.

She said: “To be honest, people crave change, while change is not always a good thing.

“I’m scared what will happen to Dundee, and to the university’s funding, if we leave. If the argument for leaving is more emotional than logical then that worries me.”

However, some believe that the new Tory majority government and SNP successes are cause for another referendum.

Scott Dunbar, 31, a software editor from the Hilltown, said: “Now is the time for independence, it was the time for independence one or two years ago.

“We’re just not governed correctly. If you look at the map you see the differences. Different morals, different values, different beliefs.”