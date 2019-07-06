Dundonians have highest personal debts in Scotland

Desperate Dundonians have the highest personal debts in Scotland after turning to credit cards and loans to survive.

The average debt is an astonishing £20,000 and money experts blame a combination of the controversial Universal Credit system plus poor pay packets in the city.

The latest figures for personal debt index (PDI) have been revealed by personal insolvency practice Creditfix, and show the national average debt is £17,631.

The firm predicts the situation will only worsen as the summer holidays kick in with childcare costs, kids looking for fun days out or even just a meal that would have been provided at school.

Dundee’s Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has launched a new service for people struggling financially, including many who are in work.

Frances Harvey, CAB operations manager, told the Tele: “Statistics for our local bureau between December 1 last year and June 30 have shown those accessing our services have had increased levels of debt from an average of £14,834 in November last year to £15,931.24 to date.

“This may be accounted for by the aftermath of Christmas spending which has run into the new year, a rise in cost of living and changes to social security legislation (Universal Credit) alongside low incomes.

“A recent survey by Citizens Advice Scotland showed 47% of Scottish people in work run out of money before pay day at least once a year. The YouGov survey found that about 25% of Scots 18 and over find it difficult to cope on their present income, resulting in some needing to use credit to pay ongoing expenses such as shopping or utilities.

“We work alongside Jobcentre Plus to try and alleviate pressure and have a service supporting people up to their first payment of universal credit.”

For advice, call 0800 0232581 or visit cas.org.uk/helptoclaim.