How are people from Dundee preparing for life after the Brexit deadline?

Fears over the impact of a no-deal Brexit have sparked debates the length and breadth of the country.

Worrying claims of food and medicine shortages have been made as the UK lurches towards the deadline at the end of this month.

The issue has also had an impact locally, with the Tele revealing yesterday that Dundee City Council has contingency plans which could mean tinned and frozen food being sent to schools and care homes.

The Tele also confirmed just 1,640 local EU migrants out of an estimated total of 10,000 have applied to remain in the UK after it quits the trading bloc.

Despite making its own preparations, the city council has urged everyone to remain calm.

Councillor Will Dawson, chairman of the cross-party European group, said: “My message is don’t panic. Live your life from day to day as normal.

The council, police, NHS and water board have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“But I think we’ll wake up on November 1 and find everything is the same.”

There were mixed views about the potential disruption on the streets of Dundee.

Kevin Benns, 59, from Broughty Ferry, said: “It’s a lot of nonsense and no, I won’t be stockpiling food and medicine.

“It is scaremongering. I was an IT consultant back at the time of the year 2000 scare when people thought computers would fail to recognise changing from 1999 to 2000 and there was talk of planes falling out the sky and hospital equipment failing.”

Muriel Millward, 70, from Dundee, said: “I doubt very much there will be shortages. There’s always food you can cook and eat.

There are maybe some items which are unavailable, but everything will settle down and we will go to whatever the new status quo will be.”

But Colin Clement, 59, from Stobswell, said he did have some worries. He said: “I am quite concerned about medicines although I think there will be alternatives to brand names. So hopefully that will be the case and there will be no stockpiling.

“I have recently come back from Sicily and, speaking to Sicilians about Brexit, they just shook their heads and asked ‘why?’. They thought it was absolute madness to vote to leave. And some German people we spoke with asked how this had happened.”

Zico Rashid, a restaurant assistant manager, said he also had concerns.

The 30-year-old said: “I am originally from Bangladesh, but have been in Dundee for five years and my real fear is for the economy and standard of living.

“I think it will really impact on the economy because food prices will rise, but wages won’t. And I also think European people will leave the NHS which is going to affect it.

Tracey Wilson, a 59-year-old nursery cook from Kirkton, said: “I’ve got type 1 diabetes and fear not getting my medicine.”

Top cop Will Kerr waded into the debate in the Scottish Parliament this week.

The deputy chief constable of Police Scotland said disused jails and police buildings around the country were being prepared to temporarily house prisoners in case of “mass arrests” after Brexit if there was public disorder.

Giving evidence to MSPs on the force’s preparations, DCC Kerr said some prisoners may also be kept in cells many miles from where they were arrested due to space constraints.