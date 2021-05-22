Dundonians gather in City Square to show support for Palestinians during Israel conflict

Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets of Dundee again this weekend amid the ongoing conflict which has left hundreds of people dead.

This is the third weekend in a row crowds have gathered to protest the treatment of Palestine by the Israeli Government.

Organisers asked people to gather from 2pm in City Square on Saturday to “demonstrate our solidarity and take action”.

Hundreds dead in Gaza

More than, 200 Palestinians, including over 60 children, have been killed after Israel launched an air and artillery bombardment primarily in Gaza.

‘An end to the bombardment’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country is working to protect itself as he resisted calls to deescalate the hostilities.

Pro-Palestinian groups have called for peace in the country and for an end to the “bombardment”.

The United Nations last week called for an immediate ceasefire, highlighting, in particular, the effect on children in Gaza.