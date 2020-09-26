Dundee shoppers hope there will be no second bout of ‘panic buying’ due to new restrictions

Dundee shoppers are hoping to avoid another wave of panic buying, following new lockdown restrictions.

Many in the city fear that the scenes of empty shelves back in March could be repeated after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new social distancing restrictions on Tuesday.

Toilet paper, flour, and milk are among the products that shoppers are worried will disappear from the shelves, with many fearing that sanitary products may be bought up too.

Some supermarkets, such as Morrisons, have already introduced maximum purchase limits on certain products.

Ana Corralez, a 30-year-old support worker from the West End, said that she’s hoping that Tayside avoids a second round of panic buying.

She said: “I’m a little worried, but I’m just hoping that it doesn’t happen again.

“I think that people have learned from last time that they don’t need to go out and buy as much as possible, but maybe with this new rise in cases people might want to stock up so that they have enough for 14 days, so yes, it may happen again.”

Taylor Kinney and her friend, Sam Beveridge, both 23-year-olds from Blairgowrie, also fear that people will return to panic buying.

Taylor said: “It’s probably going to happen again, it’s second nature to a lot of people now.

“Apparently some shops are already capping items in some places, but I don’t think I’ll be doing anything.

“I might buy something subconsciously, like an extra big pack of toilet roll or something.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be as bad as last time, maybe at the start, but last time some shops didn’t have things like flour for weeks.

“Definitely around Christmas time, there might be a bit of a surge in it, since people already panic buy at that time of year.”

Sam, who works as a personal assistant, added: “I think that people will definitely still do it because they seem to really enjoy the drama of it all, they like to feed into the whole ‘it’s the end of the world’ thing.

“I saw it at the start of the pandemic with some people, the shops had no toilet roll or flour at all.”

A spokesman for Morrisons said: “Morrisons will be setting maximum purchase limits on certain products.

“These are the products we have seen a significant increase in sales and bulk buying.

“We are not doing this to make anyone panic, we just want to make sure we have products available to all our customers and not have empty shelves like a few months ago.

“Please be kind to each other and the staff in-store.”