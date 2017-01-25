A series of events aimed at encouraging Dundonians to look after their city are set to take place in the coming weeks.

The Take Pride in Your City initiative — backed by the Tele — has returned for 2017, having been launched nearly two years ago.

The campaign aims to promote cleaner, rubbish-free neighbourhoods across the city — as well as enhancing local wildlife — and encourages local people to volunteer to help achieve that.

Starting this weekend, events will be held up to the end of February — with the city council urging folk to turn out and support them.

Things kick off on Saturday at 11am when Friends of Baxter Park participate in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch 2017.

Those going along can meet at the Spring Grove area behind the Park Centre with families welcome to attend. The following day, another Big Garden Birdwatch event will be held at the Law — with binoculars and guidebooks available at both events.

Meanwhile, there is a gardening session at Baxter Park on Saturday, February 4 running from 10am to noon.

Led by Friends of Baxter Park, tools will be provided for the event, with participants meeting at the Spring Grove area.

The following Tuesday — February 7 — sees a volunteering session at Trottick Mill Ponds Local Nature Reserve. Running from 1-3pm, the session will involve the Countryside Ranger Service with tools and training provided. The meeting point is the old Claverhouse Pub entrance.

Dundee Law hosts a volunteering afternoon on Saturday, February 12 between 1pm and 3pm.

Locals can help out with either conservation activities or a litter pick in a joint session between the community participation officer and Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Dundee.

A further volunteering session will be held on Tuesday, February 14, between 1pm and 3pm at Broughty Ferry Local Nature Reserve and beach.

And on Tuesday, February 21, locals can volunteer at Templeton Woods from 1pm to 3pm.

Councillor John Alexander, neighbourhood services convener, said: “It’s great to see the 2017 Take Pride campaign getting off to such a good start, illustrated by the variety of events planned.

“Our campaign is about working with communities to make their areas as attractive and enjoyable as possible. Since the start of the campaign we’ve had schools, nurseries, religious groups, community groups and members of the community get involved.”