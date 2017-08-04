Dundonians encouraged to take part in games day

A Dundee library is inviting people of all ages to take part in a games day.

The Central Library, in the Wellgate, is offering locals the chance to get together and play a variety of games.

The event is free, kid friendly and takes place from 10am-4pm on Saturday.

A spokesman encouraged members of the public to get involved.

He said: “There are lots of activities and everybody is welcome.

“We will have a craft table, a giant floor puzzle, face painting, storytelling, a hula hoop competition, tombola, lucky dip, outdoor chess, Jenga, dominoes and lots more.”