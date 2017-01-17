Dundonians challenged to prove their skills at making marmalade

Folk in Dundee have been urged to enter their best batch of homemade marmalade into a national competition.

Catherine Lawson, a member of the Dundee Marie Curie Fundraising Group, said that local people who have a decent recipe should enter the Dalemain Marmalade Festival, which is held at Dalemain, Penrith, in March.

She said: “Come on Dundee, let’s get behind this competition.

“Marmalade is ours. Everyone here in Dundee who makes marmalade should take part in the competition.

“The festival costs £10 to enter and the money from each submission comes back to Marie Curie Scotland, meaning that more people with a terminal illness can have the choice and chance to die at home in familiar surroundings and with those that they love.”

Entries are required to be handed in by February 5.