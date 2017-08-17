Dundonians can help shape city’s drink and drug services

Dundonians are being given the chance to help shape the delivery of drug and alcohol services in the city — as part of efforts to protect children from harm caused by substance abuse.

A new survey has been launched asking for people’s views on a range of drug and alcohol issues.

The results will be used to shape services which help people with substance misuse problems in the next three years, including tackling the problem of youngsters witnessing their parents taking drugs.

It comes after Dundee was revealed once again to be Scotland’s drugs death capital — with 38 people dying as a result of drug use in the city in 2016.

Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership is one of the groups looking for people’s views as part of the formation of its alcohol and drug services strategic and commissioning plan.

It reveals that across Tayside, nearly 30% of men and 15% of women exceed the recommended levels of alcohol. Just 14% of men and 19% of women are teetotal.

It’s estimated that the harm of alcohol consumption in Dundee costs the city £71 million every year — while Tayside has a higher rate of alcohol-related deaths than Scotland as a whole.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that there are 2,800 problem drug users in Dundee alone. There were more than 1,000 drug-related offences recorded in Dundee in 2015/16. As of May this year, 27 out of 80 children on the child protection register — 34% — were affected by parental substance misuse.

A spokeswoman for the alcohol and drugs partnership said the plan “proposes an approach that is focused on the prevention of substance misuse”.

She added: “More specifically, this plan focuses on improving responses to protect children and young people affected by parental substance misuse, increase the focus on early intervention and avoiding the escalation of issues, strengthening the multi-agency pathways to recovery services and working jointly with local communities to protect them from harm.”

The survey, which lets participants have their say on the partnership’s plan along with various other drug and alcohol issues, runs until August 28 and can be viewed via the Dundee City Council website.