Dundonians bask in summer sunshine as beer gardens open for the first time

Revellers across the city have toasted the reopening of some of Dundee’s pubs on a “novelty” Monday.

Licensed premises welcomed thirsty patrons back across the threshold for the first time in over three months.

Many who sipped on cool refreshing pints of lager admitted it was “great” to be back but believed it was “wise” that pubs reopened when they did, as opposed to the weekend.

Raymond Bruce, 50, who was in the Ambassador Bar with friends, said sipping on a lager in the beer garden put drinking cans at home in the shade.

He and his group admitted there was an element of “climbing up the walls” during lockdown.

He added: “It’s great to be back. We all had to give our details when we came in but it’s gone well today and the weather has certainly helped.

“The social aspect is definitely a big thing for many coming back to the pub. We’ve been using social media and other devices to keep in touch but to get that first pint back in the pub with friends has been great.”

Ambassador owner, Kate Fraser, praised her staff and said it was terrific to be able to welcome back the regulars and some new faces.

She added: “We’ve been really busy today which has been been fantastic. Customers have been coming in and putting all their details in the book.

“The hand gel station is at the entrance.”

Regular customer, Jim Anderson said he had not been “surprised” by how busy it had been for the grand opening.

He added: “I know Kate and her staff have been working hard over the last four weeks. For many people the pub isn’t just about the alcohol, it’s a social lifeline for a lot of people.

“Its been a brilliant start and I think in all honesty it was right to open on a Monday as opposed to the weekend.”

As queues of folk began to wait patiently outside Duke’s Corner to get in, many who were inside said they still feared for the long-term future for some smaller pubs.

Lochee natives Derek Taylor and Jimmy Burke sampled the opening of Duke’s near the city centre.

Jimmy said: “I think the way Duke’s have done it on a first come, first serve basis is the best way. I worry that with these booking apps businesses will get people not turning up.

“Its been really enjoyable being back and although it’s not as busy as I’d expected, it’s great to see so many people supporting the pub trade.”

Derek, who said the first pint had gone down well, added: “We wouldn’t normally come to Duke’s but the opening today as been a bit of a novelty.

“We both usually drink in Lochee but we’ve left Grannies Ground to see what it was going to be like, and it has been really enjoyable.

“Me and Jimmy do still worry for some of the smaller establishments and how they’ll come back from this.”