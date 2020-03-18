Dundonians band together to create support group for people isolated due to coronavirus

Members of the community are banding together to help those self-isolating because of the coronavirus.

Julian Thomson, along with a group of other volunteers including those from Imagine Scotland and RockSolid, have setup Covid19 Support Dundee, which will deliver food packs and items to those in isolation.

The group has only been going for a few days but has already received over £500 in donations to purchase items like toiletries, hand sanitiser and food.

Julian said: “I realised that there was going to have to be a lot of support from the local businesses, everybody was going to have to band together because life as we know it is going to change.

“The government is going to be quite tied up in planning. I was thinking what can we do now to respond to this.

“We have raised almost £500, we are using that money to buy things like baby milk. If people are self-isolated they can’t leave their house.”

Julian is also urging those who have stockpiled items such as hand sanitiser and toilet roll to think about donating them.

Douglas and Mid Craigie Church is being used as a donation point and anyone wanting to get in touch about donating can contact the group by emailing covid19dundee@yahoo.com.

Anyone who is feeling lonely while isolating can also get in touch with the group on 01382 413076.

The group has around 16 volunteers who are on hand to deliver food parcels via no contact drop-offs.

They are currently appealing for food and hand sanitiser, all items donated, where possible, are wiped with antibacterial wipes before being dropped off.

To support the group visit Siobhan Tollan’s page at justgiving.com