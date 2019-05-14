Dundonians back Scottish Government’s 20p drinks deposit scheme

Dundonians have backed a new scheme to put a 20p returnable deposit on drinks bottles and cans.

The government move to help cut down on the amount of rubbish on streets, beaches and seas was given a big thumbs up by Tele readers who were interviewed on the city streets.

Under the plans, an additional 20p will be added to the cost of a single use drinks container – which can be claimed back by handing the used container back to the retailer or by using a reverse vending machine.

City shopkeepers have raised fears the scheme will lead to people turning their businesses into bins by bringing bags of rubbish back.

But John Gibson, 43, from Menzieshill, said: “I think it is a very good move and it will make the place better and cleaner.

“I can remember getting money back on Alpine and Bon Accord glass bottles when you took them back to the chipper and it really encouraged you.

“You just have to take a look at the beach in Broughty Ferry when people chuck plastic bottles into the water and it washes up. Giving people money back on cans and plastic drinks bottles will definitely do something to improve the situation.”

John’s wife Christina, 44, said: “There was a TV programme recently with Queen guitarist Brian May and it was about how hedgehogs have suffered.

“It showed you pictures of how hedgehogs had been trapped inside big plastic drinks bottles which had the tops cut from them.

“People just discard their rubbish and it ends up deteriorating. It is just common sense to clean up and dispose of these things properly.”

Twins Robbie and Adam McDicken, 26, from Stobswell, both voted the move a good one.

Robbie, a barman at Apex Hotel, said: “If the scheme is run well it has a lot of potential.” And Adam, a chef also at Apex, added: “We need to do more to encourage people to recycle.”