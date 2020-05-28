Dundonians asked to share their stories of life during lockdown for crowdsourcing platform

Dundonians are being asked to share their experiences of life during lockdown for a crowdsourcing platform.

We Dundee’s website was relaunched earlier this month and so far hundreds of people have been online to share their opinion in response to the question, ‘What’s been surprising about your Dundee during these times?’

The website first launched in 2013 and asked people what surprised them about the city and what they wanted to see in the future.

Now people are being asked to get involved and share their experiences of life during lockdown, highlighting both the positives and the negatives.

Annie Marrs, from UNESCO City of Design Dundee, said: “We’ve designed it to be a really easy and enjoyable process.

“People are asked to write out a short message, then choose from a series of colours and patterns to design their own unique post. Every submission is saved on the wedundee.com website and can be shared on individuals’ own social media accounts.

“As the world copes with this unprecedented crisis, it’s vital that collaboration and community spirit is at the heart of reconnecting people and rebuilding our vibrant city.”

© Supplied

Gillian Easson of Creative Dundee, who have partnered with UNESCO on the project, said: “We hope as many people as possible will become part of the revitalised We Dundee community over the coming weeks.

“We want to hear about the people, places and values which have shaped Dundonians’ experiences during the global Covid-19 crisis.

“The first stage is to gather people’s real-life experiences of living in Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The second stage will focus on what people think the city should prioritise as part of Dundee’s recovery plan coming out of lockdown. It’s our intention to share all of the information with the organisations involved in the city’s recovery plan.”

Leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander added: “We Dundee is a fantastic platform that helped engage thousands of people across the city in 2013 and so re-energising the platform for a new purpose is equally as exciting.

“In 2020, We Dundee puts the voices of citizens at the heart of that conversation once again. This type of citizen engagement is invaluable as we plan for the future together.”