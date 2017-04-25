Friends of Dudhope Park are asking the people of Dundee to complete a survey regarding the provision of public toilet facilities in the park.

The group wants to know whether users of the park would like to see additional public toilet facilities introduced in the future.

The new facilities would include baby changing areas and disabled access.

The survey is available until Sunday.

The group is asking that participants take time to answer the questions provided and also share the survey with others who use the park so that a definite consensus can be reached.

Friends of Dudhope Park is a community group which works to maintain the preservation of the park and develop recreational facilities and activities that would be beneficial to the public.

The survey can be found online at friendsofdudhopepark.com/public-toilets-survey.