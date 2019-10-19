Dundonian who trained firefighters in Palestine takes documentary to US

Former firefighter Jim Malone travelled to America this week to showcase a documentary he filmed chronicling the experiences of Palestinian firefighters

The Dundonian features in the documentary Firefighters Under Occupation, which was made in the Middle Eastern country in 2015.

The film was directed by Ciaran Gibbons and has previously been shown at the Scottish Parliament.

As a member of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Jim has been involved in the training of Palestinian firefighters for several years.

He has travelled to the region to provide training and equipment, including a fire appliance, to local firefighters. One of the trips took place in 2015 to record the upsurge in violence and highlight the unique challenges faced by crews in the West Bank who were interviewed for the film.

In the documentary, Jim drives the donated fire truck from Dundee to the West Bank.

He said: “This week I was invited to visit the UN in New York to meet the Palestinian mission.

“We are also heading to Rochester to show the documentary at the Witness Palestine Film Festival.

“We will be meeting firefighters in Rochester to explain the work of the FBU in Scotland and the important support projects with the Palestinian Fire Service.

“We are also meeting community leaders who are interested in the work of the Dundee Nablus Twinning Association and its 40th anniversary celebrations.”

The group will round off the trip by travelling to Clinton, New Jersey, to show the film at the Palestinian American Community Centre on Tuesday.

Jim served as a firefighter for 30 years and held the position of Fire Brigades Union Scottish organiser and Palestinian support co-ordinator.

Dundee has a long-standing partnership with Palestine, particularly its twin town of Nablus.