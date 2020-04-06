Dundee man who survived coronavirus says his battle was ‘hell’

A Dundee man who was hospitalised with coronavirus has described his battle with the disease as ‘hell’.

Iain Garthley, a project manager with Scottish Water, started feeling unwell three weeks ago after a day at work.

The 55-year-old said “It was that Monday night that I had a hellish night, barely a minutes’ sleep. I was sweating, had chills, coughing, I had sore muscles, my lower back was very sore.

“I was thinking this was just flu.

“I worked from home on the Tuesday. I was constantly coughing, that went on for about three or four days. By the Friday, I had woken up and thought it had broken but it wasn’t to be.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Iain, from the West End, spent most of the weekend sleeping.

He commented: “I was totally exhausted, coughing, bringing up phlegm while having severe muscle and bone pain.”

On Tuesday, March 24, he contacted NHS who, after a phone assessment, instructed him to attend the assessment centre at Kings Cross. He was assessed again and recorded a temperature of 39.6 centigrade.

He was then advised to go to the Covid-19 unit at Ninewells Hospital.

Iain said: “I went up there, they stuck me in a room, did all the swabs and gave me a chest X-ray.

© Supplied

“One of the nurses said they believed I was going to Ward 17, as I had been confirmed with the virus. I never had any sort of formal confirmation other than going to the next step.

He added: “I was put onto oxygen, relatively low levels. There was nothing other than the oxygen and trying to keep my temperature down.”

Iain was given paracetamol regularly and a dosage of antibiotics to reduce the chance of a secondary infection.

By the third day in hospital, he said he felt “semi-human.”

Iain was released on the Saturday and has spent the days since recuperating at home with his girlfriend, Gill.

Speaking about his experience he said: “It was just hell, it really truly was hell, it was just like nothing can stop this. I was absolutely floored after the first week of it.

“It was extremely difficult mentally, as well as physically. I’ve lost a wee bit of weight so that’s a bonus. Every day gets better.”

During the worst of it, Iain was drinking between eight to 12 pints of water a day but was not rehydrating.

His temperature also rose to 41.6 centigrade, ‘a figure that seems absolutely crazy,” Ian said.

Thanking Ninewells staff who cared for him Ian added: “The nurses and doctors don’t get high enough praise.

“I can’t give them high enough praise for what they are doing, putting themselves right there on the front line every minute of the day.”

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: