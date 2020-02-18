Dundonian pair in line for prizes at Scottish Wedding Awards

Two Dundonians are in contention to scoop prizes at this month’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

Make-up artist Steph Devlin and celebrant Lucy Black have helped hundreds of couples celebrate their special day.

The pair, both from the West End, said they were nominated by brides and grooms ahead of the awards ceremony on Tuesday February 25.

Lucy, 34, who is a celebrant for Fuze, offered thanks to those who had nominated her.

She said: “It’s great to see a number of Dundonians in the wedding trade being recognised for the work they do.

“I found out in November and Steph saw she had also been nominated after I shared the news.”

Steph, also 34, said she has no idea which couples had nominated her.

She added: “I’ve been in this line of work for six years now and I really enjoy it.

“We don’t know which couples have nominated us but it’s nice to be recognised.”

The award ceremony will be held at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow.