In today’s Evening Telegraph we look back through the years at one of Dundee’s most impressive school buildings – Morgan Academy.

The main building was destroyed by fire in 2001 and had to be rebuilt. Many readers will remember images of the blaze but we’ve decided to focus on other less well-known images from our archives.

See if you can spot yourself.

Don’t miss your special pull-out of The Dundonian only in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.