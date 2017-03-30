Homes Under The Hammer is getting a new presenter as the daytime property programme reaches its 21st series.

Tele columnist Martel Maxwell will join hosts Martin Roberts and Dion Dublin as she fills the gap left by Lucy Alexander, who left the BBC One show last year after 13 years.

Dundonian Maxwell, who has appeared as a reporter on The One Show and for BBC Scotland across TV and radio, said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Homes Under The Hammer team.

“Property runs through my family, from plastering to building homes, through the generations. It’s in my blood. I can’t wait to get started.”

Martel started her career as a journalist after training to be a lawyer and worked in print before moving to broadcasting.

Dan McGolpin, BBC controller of programming and daytime, said: “Martel is an experienced broadcaster with an infectious enthusiasm for improving Britain’s homes, she is the perfect addition to the Homes Under The Hammer presenting team.”

Lisa Hazlehurst, head of Lion Scotland, the show’s production company, said of Martel: “Having just built her own family home, her experience and enthusiasm for property should be invaluable for people appearing on the show. We are looking forward to working with her.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martel will appear in the show from June.

The BBC show, a daytime TV staple since it began in 2003, sees buyers bid for homes at auction and then embark on renovation projects.

Homes Under The Hammer airs daily on BBC One at 10am.