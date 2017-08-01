Dundonian Ian Cathro has been sacked by Hearts.

The 31-year-old’s failure to reach the knock out stages of the Betfred Cup proved the final straw for Tynecastle owner Ann Budge.

Cathro, a former senior youth coach at Dundee United, lost half of the 30 games he took charge for the Jambos.

He was appointed in blaze of publicity in early December when at 30 he became the Scottish Premierships youngest head coach.

Having never played or managed at a senior level, Cathro was also the country’s most inexperienced team boss.

He was under pressure before the end of last season because of a string of poor results.

This decision to dismiss Cathro just days before the league campaign kicks off is something of a surprise.

Hearts have given no indication yet to who will take charge of the team, though their current director of football Craig Levein would seem the obvious choice in the short term at least.

In the long term, another ex-United man Peter Houston could be among the candidates for the job.

As well as managing at Tannadice, Falkirk boss Houston was a long time number 2 to Levein at, United, Hearts and Leicester.

The Tynecastle side kick off their Premiership campaign in the most difficult of circumstances away to Celtic on Saturday.