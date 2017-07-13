Females in Dundee are more than twice as likely to be caught without a TV Licence than men, according to latest figures.

There were 104 females in Dundee who fell foul of the law in a 12-month period covering 2015-16, compared to 44 males.

The total of 148 people from the city charged for not having a TV Licence was down from 179 in the previous 12 months.

Everyone charged was dealt with out of court.

In the UK there were 184,595 people charged for TV licence offences; 15,522 less than in 2015.

Anti-licence campaigner Caroline Levesque-Bartlett, who compiled the report, said: “The BBC was alerted a few years ago to the fact that the current TV licence prosecution regime penalises women disproportionately but they haven’t changed a thing since then because they are a dinosaur incapable of compassion, introspection or change.

“If anything, the disproportion slightly increased in 2016.”

Caroline, whose petition to end the licence fee has been signed by more than 225,000 people, added: “It’s interesting to note that 2016 was the 70th anniversary of this government-endorsed extortion.

“After crying that the so-called loophole was slowly draining the BBC’s funding, its power to charge and barge in to homes (under the TV licensing umbrella) was recently extended on the 6th September 2016, to cover iPlayer.

“However, it would appear there were 25,507,726 TV licences in the UK in 2014-2015.

“This number has been on the rise since 2010 (oldest available data).

“So, have we been lied to? And where is the debate in Parliament on the future of the TV licence fee, scheduled for the 8th May 2017, but cancelled on the 3rd of May due to the snap election?”

Not covered by a TV Licence?

You are breaking the law if you:

Watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on TV or live on an online TV service, or

Download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer – live, catch up or on demand.

This applies to any device or provider you use, including a TV, desktop computer, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, games console, digital box or DVD/Blu-Ray/VHS recorder.

You could be prosecuted if we find that you have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally. The maximum penalty is a £1,000* fine plus any legal costs and/or compensation you may be ordered to pay.

*The maximum fine is £2,000 in Guernsey and £500 in Jersey.

A standard TV Licence costs £147 and a black and white licence costs £49.50.