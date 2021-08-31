Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Dundonian Brian James Leys to star in Aladdin panto alongside Gary: Tank Commander and River City talents

By Rebecca Baird
August 31, 2021, 5:30 pm
Gavin James, Greg McHugh and Leah MacRae are all starring in the Crossroads production of Aladdin at the SEC Armadillo. Pictures supplied by Frame PR.
After a stint in London’s West End and a regular gig as Ash on River City, Dundee actor Brian James Leys is becoming literal theatre royalty – as the Emperor in a new production of Aladdin.

The 37-year-old Dundonian is ready to embark on “a whole new world” post-Covid, with his first professional pantomime a welcome way to return to the stage.

“For about ten years I’ve just been in musical after musical,” says Leys, who was in the middle of a run of acclaimed show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in London’s West End when Covid hit.

“This is actually my first professional panto though, which is nice.”

Star-studded cast

Playing alongside Bafta-winning Gary: Tank Commander (AKA Greg McHugh), Still Game‘s Gavin James and River City co-star Leah MacRae, and kitted out head to toe in a gold get-up, Leys feels every bit the regal Emperor, “who I thought was a sultan in the Disney version, but there you are”.

And he’s more than ready to get back on the boards after a year when so many performers were stuck at home and, in Leys’ case, talking to the walls.

From left: Rachel Flynn, Gavin Mitchell, Leah MacRae, Brian James Leys and Greg McHugh star in Aladdin. Picture supplied by Frame PR.

“I’ve not been on stage at all during the pandemic,” he says.

“Over lockdown I moved back to Dundee, and then I moved back down to London because they tried to reopen the show I was in – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. But we did about four shows and then they closed again.

“I’ve been trying to play piano as much as I can, singing as much as I can – acting!  Reciting something and thinking I’m Shakespeare in the morning… all these things keep you sane. I mean, you look insane! But they keep you invested.”

Covid created ‘whole new world’ for actor

Like so many in the arts and entertainment industry, Leys was forced to make some tough choices as a result of the pandemic. He even thought he might need to move away from the career he’d built, after staring off at Downfield Musical Society and making it all the way to the West End.

“I was getting paid some, but nothing like what you need to keep you in London. Then it got to that point where I was like: ‘OK, this is it – Tesco, I’m going to work for you!’” he laughs.

Leys plays Ash King on River City. Picture: Alan Peebles.

“Literally that very same week that I packed my bags, my agent phoned me and said the River City casting director was asking for me, but I’d need to be based in Scotland.

“And I went, ‘Well my bags are packed, so I’ll see you tomorrow!’ So I’ve been on River City since, which is certainly good fun!”

River City co-star to play dame

And his River City co-star, Leah MacRae (Ellie McLean), is just as excited to be getting back in front of live audiences after months of lockdown followed by extremely careful filming.

“It’s been really quite impressive to see the (River City) episodes go ahead with the way they’re being produced, with single camera and limited cast,” she explains.

“It’s been a really complicated way of doing things, with loads of adjustments, but the crew and the cast have been amazing.

“We all pulled together as a team, we are like a big family down there.”

Leah MacRae will play dame Mrs Twankey.

Having just finished a run at the Edinburgh Festival, she’s thrilled to be back in front of live audiences, saying: “To see everyone’s wee faces there smiling back at us is the best medicine in the world.”

And even more special for MacRae is the role she’s been given – iconic panto dame Mrs Twankey.

“I’m playing Mrs Twankey so it’s a really exciting thing for me. The first thing I ever saw in the theatre was Aladdin – but I’ve never been in it,” she says.

“And it’s quite unusual for a woman to get the opportunity to play the dame, so I’m really quite honoured to be trusted with the part. It’s a huge, iconic role. She’s the dame of all dames in my eyes, so I’m really chuffed.”

‘Monumental’ return

Both Leys and MacRae are living examples of the resilience of performers and the entertainment industry at large, and they hope people will turn out in support of the pantomime after a year of empty auditoriums.

“I think with pantomime being for everybody, the whole family can come and enjoy it together,” MacRae points out.

The cast of Aladdin lark about outside the SEC Armadillo. Picture: Frame PR.

“It’s so important to us in the arts industry that people come and support the return of live entertainment, because it’s been a rough, rough run for us. We were one of the most heavily affected industries and a lot of people haven’t been back to their work yet at all.

“So when you think about that, the return is quite monumental.”

Meanwhile Scottish treasure Greg McHugh appealed to audiences in true Gary: Tank Commander fashion at the panto launch, saying: “Hiya troops! Ah pure cannae wait to be back at the SEC… back in the hoose! YAAASSS it’s actually happenin’!

“Canny wait to see yous all, this is gonnae be extra amazin’, pure loads ay fun, N HUNNERS AY mega LOLS! So if ye huvnae got your tickets yet, get them now, SERIOUSLEH! Obviouslehh! GET INVOLVED! YA MAD RADGES!”

Aladdin will be performed at the SEC Armadillo, December 11-29 2021.

Brian James Leys will appear at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday September 3 in Magic Of The Musicals Live.