Dundonian Alicia raises nearly £3,000 after getting skates on for charity performance

Dundonian Alicia Rodgers has raised nearly £3,000 as she got her skates on for a special charity performance.

The 28-year-old videographer decided to use her spare time during lockdown to master the art of roller skating after purchasing the wheels over two years ago – and never trying them on.

She decided to raise some money for mental health charity, Theatre Nemo, after seeing the help available to people like her older sister who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 20.

Alicia set herself a modest target of £200 on her Just Giving page.

However, after only 24 hours, the target was smashed and now stands at £2,792.

After blood, sweat and tears, literally, over her 26-day training period, Alicia wowed friends and family with a fabulous Facebook live performance on May 22.

She said: “It is hard to believe that just a few weeks ago I began skating.

“I stumbled a lot and felt embarrassed in public, but have now completed this challenge for charity live on social media.

“It has done so much for my own mental wellbeing during this time, and knowing the money will help Theatre Nemo continue to do aspiring and dedicated work brings so much joy to my heart.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, everyone who encouraged me along the way, everyone at Theatre Nemo and my friends who put up with me banging on about skating and nothing else for the past three weeks.

“Theatre Nemo are currently running online support and classes during the Covid-19 crisis such as guitar, drama and art lessons for those they support so I thought it was the perfect choice.”