Dundee youngster Craig Wighton has been called up to the Scotland U/21 squad to face Estonia later this month.

Scot Gemmill announced a squad of 22 for the friendly at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on Tuesday, March 28.

Wighton, who has two U/21 caps to his name, joins a squad with 10 uncapped players as they prepare for European Championship qualifying which starts in September.

The 19-year-old, who made his first-team debut back in 2013, has featured 25 times for Dundee this season, scoring two goals.

Scotland U/21 squad in full: Ryan Fulton (Liverpool, loan to Chesterfield), Devlin Mackay (Kilmarnock, loan to Berwick Rangers), Jack Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alex Iacovitti (Nottingham Forest), Zak Jules (Reading, loan to Motherwell), Jamie McCart (Celtic, loan to Inverness CT), Jordan McGhee (Hearts, loan to Middlesbrough), Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Liam Henderson (Celtic), Stephen Mallan (St Mirren), James Jones (Crewe Alexandra), Dominic Thomas (Motherwell, loan Queen of the South), Ruben Sammut (Chelsea), Joe Thomson (Celtic, loan to Queen of the South), Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan to Raith Rovers), Jack Harper (Málaga CF), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Paul McMullan (Celtic, loan to Dunfermline Athletic), Lewis Morgan (St Mirren), Craig Wighton (Dundee).