Dundee’s voice of the speaking clock turns back time

Dundee man Alan Steadman has returned to London’s BT Tower where, last year, he was announced as the winner of the national competition to become the voice behind the UK’s speaking clock.

Reflecting on his time in the role, the former DJ said: “As we were to be in London for a few days, I thought it would be a great for Helen (Alan’s partner) to visit BT Tower and for me, too, to revisit the place where it all happened.

“Seeing my name in lights revolving around the tower on the night I was chosen is something I’ll never forget.

“Since then, hardly a week has gone by without someone stopping me in the street and asking the time.

“I’ve had lots of quips like ‘Who’s standing in for you today then?’ or ‘Do you ever get a sore throat?’.

“But the one I like best is the man who asked me what the hours were like.

“All in all, it has been a most enjoyable 10 months.”

Alan has appeared with Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got More Talent and featured on quiz shows including The Code and 15 to 1.

He retired from a career in the civil service in 2007 and hosted weekly jazz shows on Radio Tay and Wave 102 FM.

About 12 million calls a year are made to the service, which had its 80th birthday last year. The speaking clock is accurate to within 30 microseconds.