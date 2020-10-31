Dundee’s very own ‘School of Rock’ band heralds in A New Decade

A local band has become a whole lot bigger after roping their kids into working on their latest song.

The 1:21s, who have been balancing their time between bass guitars, drums and vocals and looking after their children, decided to mix them all to create the track, A New Decade.

Band members, Nick Shane, Peter Nowell and Gavin Steel were more than happy to follow in the footsteps of artists such as Frank Zappa, Eddie Van Halen and Frank Sinatra, whose children also contributed to their music.

Newest recruits Andie-Mae Nowell, 16, on trombone, Olivia Shane, 10, on piano and Dylan Steel, 9 on the bongos were all “excited” to be a part of the track.

Lead singer, Nick said that while time in the studio was limited – due to Covid-19 restriction measures – they’ve been able to work on parts of the song from home.

He added: “We’ve worked on this from the start of lockdown, me and Olivia initially started working on it and performed on Jim the Janny’s page together.

“We then decided to get the rest of the band’s kids involved as well. Although we had a limited time in the studio it has been nice for us all to work together, albeit it was brief.”

Gavin Steel, 40, said Downfield Primary School pupil, Dylan, was “keen” to be involved with the recording.

“He was very keen to get involved, so we borrowed a set of bongos from Nick, and went over the beat for a few days.

“It was a really fantastic idea to use a rubbish situation (Covid-19) to bring our fans something special, that will last forever.”

Peter Nowell, 58, said his daughter, Andie-Mae, a pupil at Kingspark School, was able to work on her trombone part during lockdown.

He added: “Me and Andie-Mae worked together throughout lockdown by listening to Nick’s demo track, where I played my bass notes and Andie-Mae found the right notes on her trombone.

“This came naturally to her as she plays in her school band. Due to the quarantine restrictions, we recorded her trombone part from home, and sent it onto Nick, who mastered it onto the track from his place.”

The band, whose recent releases include Hola Hello and Natures Callings’ and My Beautiful Mind, haven’t ruled out further collaborations with their talented children as well.

Nick added: “We were hoping to have the kids play on stage with us for the track at Church next year.

“It’s very early in the year so given everything else that is going on it might have to be rescheduled but it is certainly our intention to get them on stage with us.”

The 1:21s’ track A New Decade is available now on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.