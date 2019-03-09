Dundee’s V&A wins two titles at prestigious awards ceremony

Dundee’s V&A museum has won two titles at the Scottish Property Awards.

The new attraction picked up awards for both architectural excellence and development of the year for a public building.

The judges recognised the V&A as not only an iconic new landmark for Dundee but as a development of “significant economic impact” both internationally and for the local community.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “We are delighted. The museum has already attracted visitors from across Scotland, the UK and the world.

“Our team is working hard on our next exhibition, Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, which opens on April 20.”

The awards are the property industry’s largest celebration, honouring the best new commercial buildings in Scotland.

More than 700 guests gathered at Glasgow’s DoubleTree Hotel to hear the announcement of the winners.