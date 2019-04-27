Dundee’s V&A museum is a national ‘game-changer’ says Visit Scotland boss

Dundee’s newest and most popular attraction has garnered further praise after it was announced the V&A has been nominated for another award.

The design museum, which has already received numerous accolades in the seven months since opening, has been shortlisted as the UK’s Art Fund Museum of the Year.

Tourism experts have now labelled the museum as a “game-changer” for Scotland.

Malcolm Roughead, Visit Scotland chief executive, said: “This incredible achievement cements V&A Dundee’s reputation as one of the UK’s most significantly important cultural attractions and recognises more than a decade’s worth of work, from initial conception to full operation. This is an extraordinary accomplishment.

“V&A Dundee has been a game-changer for Scottish tourism, propelling the east of Scotland into the global spotlight and showcasing our cultural offering to a worldwide audience.”

The V&A is one of five museums up for the award, dubbed one of the world’s largest museum prizes.

Also up for the award is HMS Caroline in Belfast, Nottingham Contemporary, Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford and St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “It is an honour for everyone who has helped create, launch and run V&A Dundee for the museum to be shortlisted.

“This award recognises achievements in 2018, a year when we reached the milestone of engaging more than 100,000 people some six months before opening the museum, travelled across Scotland to work with young people and then launched the museum with a thrilling family festival of design and music.

“Since opening we have already welcomed more than 500,000 visitors, double our pre-opening estimates, as well as attracting many people to visit other visitor attractions in Dundee and spend time in this beautiful area of Scotland. 2019 is set to be a very exciting year for the museum.”

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander said: “This is a hugely prestigious award to be shortlisted for.

“We are at the centre of unprecedented international attention and we are working hard to create more exciting opportunities for Dundee and its people for the future.”