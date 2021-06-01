Dundee’s ‘Toblerone couple’ celebrate 65th wedding anniversary in style thanks to city restaurant boss

A Dundee couple who met on the Toblerone line of a city sweetie factory have finally been able to toast 65 years of marriage in style after Covid restrictions eased.

Phyllis and John Nicoll should have been getting together with family and friends to mark the occasion of their Sapphire Wedding Anniversary last December.

But after the coronavirus second wave struck, plans were put on hold.

John, 83, and Phyllis, 87, met working on the Toblerone line at the Keiller sweetie factory in Dundee, where Phyllis worked on the chocolate moulds and John was an almond crusher.

They fell in love, aged 18 and 22, before marrying in 1955.

And after missing out on their Sapphire wedding anniversary last year, they were finally able to celebrate – and in style – on Tuesday night thanks to city restaurant boss Jimmy Marr.

He pulled out all the stops to ensure Phyllis and John had a fabulous time, including having them picked up and taken to his restaurant, 172 at The Caird, in a Bentley, where they were treated to champagne on arrival, as well as a slap-up meal.

Overwhelmed

John said: “This is so generous of Mr Marr. We were overwhelmed when he told us earlier this year what he planned to do for us.

“We were planning to go out for a meal to celebrate our anniversary at the time but all the restaurants were closed so there really wasn’t any way to go out and celebrate.

“It’s all been so exciting now that the time has come and we have been able to go out and enjoy a delicious meal with our family.

“It was also extra special to be picked up for the night out in his Bentley – it just all added to making the night extra special for us.”

The couple took their daughter Carol and her husband Colin as well as their son Johnny and his wife Ellen for the special occasion.

‘A lovely couple’

Jimmy said: “When I read that John and Phyllis weren’t able to celebrate properly with their family at the time I made up my mind to do something special for them once restrictions allowed.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to do this for them. They are a lovely couple and have been married a very long time so it’s well worth celebrating.”