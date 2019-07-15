Dundee’s tiny dancers showcase their talents at summer camp

Tiny dancers showcased their talents by starting their summer holidays at dance camp.

Talented youngsters were able to create their own routines plus nail some new choreography thanks to Showcase the Street’s summer dance camp.

Kayleigh Wilson, dance officer at Showcase the Street, said: “The kids aged from five to 16 learned new choreography while working towards a performance on the last day for family and friends to watch.

“All the young people involved made new friends over the four days and worked on team building skills.

“The young people also created their own dance battle which involved working on their own choreography in small groups.

“Holiday camps run every summer, as well as in October and April.

“To sign up for our next camp, visit our website at showcasethestreet.co.uk.”