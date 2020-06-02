Dundee’s third sector praised for response during coronavirus pandemic

Dundee’s third sector organisations have been praised for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

The sector has been thanked for its pandemic food distribution efforts, with around 18,000 deliveries of lifeline supplies taking place in a month.

Currently there are 24 third sector emergency food providers in the food insecurity network across the city, with efforts being coordinated by Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action and Faith in Community Dundee.

With the deliveries set to continue, £50,000 will be spent on bulk food purchases for community food providers over the next five weeks.

Among those commending the organisations is Dundee City Council leader John Alexander who has highlighted the Dundee food insecurity network’s response to helping those who have been hit hard during the pandemic.

© Supplied

He said: “The response from volunteers and organisations across Dundee is nothing short of stunning.

“Our network is doing some fantastic work with people really going above and beyond to make sure that those who are isolated in our communities do not go hungry.

“Combined with the council’s efforts to provide payments to replace free school meals, and the work that is ongoing through our Community Support Centres, this city is showing its caring heart and spirit of togetherness.

“The success of our delivery service for period products also highlights the efforts to make sure that nobody is left behind during the pandemic.”

The council leader also paid tribute to Alexander Community Developments and Michelin who have provided food distribution points throughout the crisis.

© DC Thomson

Eric Knox, CEO Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action, said: “The Third Sector Organisation that are currently delivering large quantities of food to vulnerable individuals and families are doing an outstanding job for their city.

“The majority are people who have given up their time voluntarily and as this is Volunteers week its only right that we thank them for their tremendous effort. They are keeping people fed.

“This has not been easy but it has been made possible by funding support from Northwood Trust, Community Innovation fund and Dundee City Council and from their own funds and this has been really welcome.”

Jacky Close, director of Faith in Community Dundee, said: “During one of the most difficult challenges of our generation we’ve seen people come together and work in partnership, not for themselves but for their neighbours, their friends, their community.

“We really want to thank everyone involved; they go the extra mile every day.”