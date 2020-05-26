Dundee’s strengths will help the city ‘build back better’ after Covid-19, says council leader

The leader of Dundee City Council has said the city’s strengths will help build it back together after the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly before lockdown was announced Dundee was named on the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Live in the UK 2020 list after coming in first place last year.

In the list, the newspaper told how Dundee leads the way for design, innovation and affordability.

Councillor John Alexander said the list highlighted many of the building blocks which will support Dundee’s recovery and rebuilding.

He said: “To have been named one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday

Times is another tremendous accolade for Dundee.

“This report came out just before we went into a difficult but necessary period of

lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which has meant that many of

the great things they highlight, like bars, restaurants and attractions, have sadly

been out of reach.

“But reading this now also reminds us just how far Dundee had come before the

pandemic, and the strengths we have to build on in the weeks, months and years

to come.

“The night-time economy and tourism, the Waterfront, video games design,

fashion and more will all be key pillars of our economic recovery.

“Dundee has its challenges too – we’ve never shied away from that – and the

authors are right to point to drug use and air quality as two of the key issues we

are working to address.

“By harnessing the new-found Dundee optimism the Sunday Times refers to,

alongside innovation, creativity and a sense of community, together we can build

back better from this unprecedented period of disruption.”

The council leader also welcomed the news that Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) has received high levels of interest despite the current pandemic.

Chief executive of the joint venture, John Reid said they had received an increasing number of enquiries from larger firms interested in examining their strategic plans and investments in light of the pandemic.

He said: “This is particularly encouraging, as these companies are seeing MSIP as the right kind of long term, sustainable investment to take them out of the pandemic period and into the future.”

Despite the disruption from the current pandemic, it is expected that announcements on the first tenants for the Parc, as well as partnerships with key academic institutions will be made by summer.

Meanwhile, Dundonians with questions about coronavirus can access more information about the pandemic via the city council.

More details have been added to the Dundee City Council website ahead of the plans to launch the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect strategy – ‘test, trace, isolate and support’.

This approach is designed to help interrupt chains of transmission in the community by identifying cases of Covid-19, tracing the people who may have become infected by spending time in close contact with them, and then supporting those close contacts to self-isolate, so that if they have the disease they are less likely transmit to it to others.

The latest information on which Dundee City Council services are affected by the pandemic can also be found on the local authority’s site.