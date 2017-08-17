Dundee’s street lights the most reliable in country

Dundee has the most reliable street lights of any Scottish city, averaging more than eight years between repairs, according to a new report.

The Annual Street Lighting Partnership review also shows the city consumes the least amount of electricity per street light and has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions.

On Monday, Dundee City Council’s city development committee will consider the report, which also reveals that in 2015-16 more columns and lanterns were replaced as part of a planned maintenance programme than in any other Scottish city.

Mark Flynn, the committee’s depute convener, said: “Any way you choose to cut this report, it is a shining example of the benefits of the street lighting partnership between the council, Tayside Contracts and our neighbours in Perth and Kinross Council.

“To help reduce the fear of crime and to help the authorities with facial recognition, Dundee also has the highest percentage of modern white light sources in Scotland, and the highest percentage of dimmable street lights of any city in the country.

“Our move to more than 4,200 LED street lights has stopped 2,165 tonnes of carbon dioxide being put into the environment over three years.

“The partnership has also used its expertise and experience to bring customised coloured lighting to the Waterfront at Slessor Gardens and I am sure that it will continue to go from strength to strength until its three yearly review in 2018.”