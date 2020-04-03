Dundee’s branch of SSPCA to launch foster scheme amid Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, it’s still “walkies” as usual for the dogs and other animals currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA on the outskirts of Dundee.

However, staff at Petterden have had to come up with a new plan to help care for the animals.

They are launching their first ever fostering scheme in a bid to ensure they don’t become overwhelmed with animals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Centre manager, Elliot Hay, explained that while the centre was still open to look after and take in animals, they were currently closed to the public.

Elliot said: “This also means that we are not able to re-home any animals that we have.

“We are currently in the process of setting up a fostering scheme so some of our animals will have homes to go to in the short-term at least.”

Elliot said so far foster carers were mainly staff themselves, along with their family and friends, but he had an idea to open the scheme to the public as well.

He said: “Foster families will be vetted in the same way as people who are offering a new home to an animal.

“If we are very lucky this may actually lead to some of our animals being re-homed permanently at the end of this crisis because some of the families may decide they would like to keep the pet they have fostered.”

Elliot said Petterden currently had around 27 animals – slightly below average – and had capacity to take more, including those from other centres struggling to cope.

He said: “Our staff are working in shifts so that if we do have anyone who becomes unwell, not everyone is affected.

“Our dogs are still getting out for walks in the countryside around us and everyone is taking all the necessary precautions.

“We are doing everything we can to look after all the animals. Vets are not currently doing routine checking of the animals but, if there is a problem or an emergency with any animal, the vets can still come to see us.”

To contact Petterden SSPCA call 0300 099 9999.

