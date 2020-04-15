Dundee’s Singing Cabbies launch appeal after music equipment stolen amongst a haul of items

A singer who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent has had thousands of pounds worth of items stolen from a garage.

Crooner Jimmy Smart, one half of the Singing Cabbies along with Wayne O’Hare, has released a CCTV image of the culprit moments before he ransacked the property on Blackness Road, in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspect can be seen wearing a hooded jacket, hat and glasses in the footage, and appears to be cowering nearby before making off with a treasure trove of items.

Among the possessions stolen were a Yellow Carrera racer bike, distinctive thin performance speakers, a laptop and jewellery sentimental to the family, including a gold crucifix necklace.

Jimmy alerted the authorities on Sunday morning after discovering the garage door was open at around 10.30am.

He said the “brazen thief” had been “disturbed” before being captured on a neighbour’s camera.

© Supplied

He added: “It’s hard to see what transport this person had but there is definitely a vehicle nearby. I don’t know whether it is a car or a van given the size of the items stolen it must have been a sizeable.

“He was disturbed during this and ran into neighbour’s garden shortly after 4am and this was where he’s been captured on camera before he comes back.

“We’ve released images of the speakers on our Singing Cabbies page, they are quite distinctive.

“People have been getting in contact and we’ve offered a reward to get this stuff back.”

Jimmy said he was aware of similar incidents that have taken place in and around the city during the lockdown.

He added: “We can only see one person on the camera but there may well have been another at that vehicle.”

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland received a report relating to a theft from a a garage on Blackness Road in Dundee. The incident happened overnight from Saturday, 11 April into Sunday, 12 April.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”