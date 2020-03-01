Dundee’s Singing Cabbie changing lanes as family move into the pub trade

A Hilltown pub is looking to hit the right note with its new management team as they takeover an “iconic” pub.

Wayne O’Hare and daughter, Kirsty took over the reigns at the Bowbridge Bar on the Hilltown this week.

The 52-year-old, who previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with singing partner, Jimmy Smart, revealed they had “big plans” for the premises as they announced their arrival.

Manager Kirsty said one factor for selecting the new premises was the new £26 million housing development being built in the ward.

The 26-year-old, who has previously been working on a Disney Cruise Liner, said they are looking to transform the business.

Wayne added: “We had been on the lookout to take over a pub and the opportunity arose with the Bowbride Bar.

“I’ve been used to sitting on the one side of the bar for so long so it’s a bit of shock to be on the business side.

“The locals have been very welcoming and we had a wee celebration on Monday and we will be looking to have an official launch shortly.”

Wayne said himself and Jimmy will be belting out a few tunes in the weeks and months to come.

He added: “Jimmy will be on hand to help us with the entertainment and we are looking to make that a big part of the Bowbridge Bar.

“Hopefully both Dundee teams can get promoted but it certainly looks like United will be coming back to the premiership next season. We are looking offer a match experience with ex-pros in the bar.

“I’ve spoken to my friend and ex-Dee Bobby Glennie about that and John Reilly from Dundee United about meet and greets.

Kirsty added: “We really want to make this a great community pub. We’ve had so many well wishes after we announced we’d taken over.

“Some of my colleagues from the cruise liner are planning on paying me a visit.

“I’ve previously worked in the Boars Rock and Sandy’s in Lochee so I’m really excited to be taking over the reigns here.”