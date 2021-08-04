Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Dundee’s Shaheen Indian Restaurant closes after difficult pandemic year

By Katy Scott
August 4, 2021, 5:06 pm
The Shaheen Restaurant and Takeaway in Dundee’s city centre has closed following a difficult year and a half for the hospitality industry.

The Commercial Street restaurant closed on Sunday August 1 and ‘to let’ signs now surround the locked doors.

Owner Mr D Ghatak, with agent LJR+H Architects, applied to convert the council-owned building into an Indian takeaway and restaurant back in 2017.

The restaurant was formerly Dundee’s Registrar’s Office.

When the offices were moved to the city council’s offices in the City Square in June 2015, the category A listed building sat empty for two years.

The popular restaurant sat 74 customers, with a separate area for takeaways.

They had been trading for just over a year before the pandemic hit the nation.

Lockdown fears

As lockdown was announced in March 2020 and restaurants were forced to close, manager Sanat Ghatak said he feared for the business in the coming weeks.

He discussed the worrying situation leading up to the first lockdown in 2020, as customers stopped frequenting restaurants amid Covid fears.

Speaking to the Courier last year, Sanat said: “By Saturday our numbers were almost half of what we would normally expect.

“It’s also hard to find suppliers to keep our businesses operating.”

Another of Dundee’s Indian restaurants was put up for sale just weeks ago, after serving the city for more than four decades.

 